Islamabad - A meeting between Federal Minister for Education and Quaid-i-Azam Student Federation (QSF) on Thursday rekindled a ray of hope that might end the ongoing strike, which has paralysed all activities in the university for the last nine days, an official said.

According to the official, a group of protesting students met the Federal Minister and the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Pro-Chancellor, Baligh-ur-Rehman and tabled their demands.

The source said that all the demands, including the restoration of expelled students, were discussed with the minister but no breakthrough occurred.

Source said that the minister asked the students to end the strike and negotiate on other possible demands for which a committee will be constituted.

Meanwhile, chairman Pashtun Council Jahanzeb Wazir talking to The Nation confirmed the meeting but denied any major breakthrough in talks with the minister.

“The minister was invited to the university but the students are not going to call off their strike until all the demands are met,”

He said, “The minister assured the students to resolve their issues but we are not ready to accept verbal guarantees.”

Source also said that the students are willing to show some flexibility in the negotiations and use political channels to fulfil their demands and find a middle way.

The issue of restoration of expelled students would be raised in the meeting of the syndicate, where a political member would try to convince other members to find a possible way for the future of the expelled students, source said.

The source said that senators from Balochistan would activate their political connections with the syndicate members to find a solution.

Meanwhile, Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed of National Party and Muhammad Usman Kakar of PashtoonKhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) visited the university and expressed solidarity with the students and urged authorities to solve the issues of the students as soon as possible.

Senator Mir Kabir said that the university administration is willing to talk on the point of expelled students but some academicians are opposing the restoration.

He said that the syndicate member Senator Mushahidullah will be requested to play his role in this regard. “We will try to set a formula for negotiations after talking to all the stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Usman Kakar urged the President and the administration to a play positive and active role to end the strike. Student leader Jahanzeb Wazir informed The Nation that no demand would be compromised by the students but, political forces will be approached to find a solution. “We are ready to talk with administration as we also do not want waste of time of students,” he said. All the official and peaceful channels would be approached by the students to solve their problems, he said.