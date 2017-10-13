Rawalpindi - Police have booked more than seven persons including a notorious land grabber on charges of breaking into a man’s shop and transferring it on forged documents, informed sources on Thursday. The accused were identified as Muhammad Arif, Raja Mujahid Zafar, Asif, Yasir Mehmood, Khalid, Abid and others with Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi under sections 420/468/471/448 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) on the application of a citizen Qaseem Khan, sources added.

According to sources, a citizen Qaseem Khan lodged a complaint with PS Ganjmandi stating that he purchased a shop LG/100 measure 100 square feet, land number W/676, W/696 located in Bajur Plaza within the jurisdiction of Rawal Tehsil Municipal Administration (RTMA) from Raja Mujahid Zafar against Rs 9 million through registry number 802 on 10/2/2017. He said that two persons Muhammad Arif and Yasir Mehmood were witnesses to the purchase deal of the shop. The applicant alleged later on that Muhammad Arif with the nexus of Muhajid and Sub Registrar and Registry Moharar of Land Revenue Department prepared a fake registry number 163 on 16/4/2017 and sold it to a man named Abrar. He added that the gang of fraudsters also registered bogus cases against him in which he obtained bails from court.

He alleged that the gang of grabbers broke into his shop by smashing the locks and stole items worth Rs 1.5 million. Qaseem appealed to the police to register a case against the gang and recover his shop and luggage from their clutches.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, when contacted, said the police had registered a case against the accused and would arrest them soon. He said that Muhammad Arif is a notorious land grabber and a large number of cases have been registered against him in several police stations. He said that Bajur Plaza was built in Khasra Number 1977 on land measuring 11 marlas whereas the Khasras claimed by Arif to show his ownership of plaza is located near Gordon College Road. He said the police would demand proofs of ownership from Arif in Khasra number 1977 to solve the case on merit. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) authorities have nabbed a clerk along with some other officials in the Water Recovery Branch on charges of using fake rubber stamps of a bank to deposit water bills from consumers, said a spokesperson on Thursday. The accused clerk, identified as Tanveer, was found in custody of a number of phony rubber stamps which he used to clear water dues of the consumers, they said. The authorities have brought the matter into the notice of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah, who ordered strict action against the accused clerk. Sources said that Tanveer had been involved in this illegal exercise since a long time and has pocketed thousands of rupees by clearing bills of water from consumers.

CEO Dr Saima Shah, when contacted by The Nation for her comments, said the Water Recovery Department Clerk Tanveer and other officials involving in fraud were suspended and removed from their posts. She said that the relevant record and documents were being checked in order to establish the exact extent of loss. “The RCB has initiated computerized bills so no manual bill is being issued. Hence there will be no chance of embezzlement in future,” said CEO RCB Dr Saima Shah.