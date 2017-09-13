Islamabad - Fifteen Pakistani scholarship awardees would leave for Japan shortly to study in universities and institutes under the scholarship programs funded by the government of Japan. The Embassy of Japan yesterday organised a pre-departure orientation for the scholarship awardees, a Japanese Embassy statement said.

The programs under which these scholarships have been awarded to Pakistani students this year included MEXT Research Scholarship 2017 (2-5 years, until their Research, is complete), MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship Program (18 months duration), Young Leaders’ Program (1year duration) and Japanese Language Training Program for Foreign Service Officers (8 months duration).

In Teachers Training Program, one male teacher has been selected, in Young Leaders Program, two male government officials, in Diplomat Training Program, two female diplomats of the foreign ministry were selected, whereas 11 students from across Pakistan have received direct MEXT Research Scholarship 2017 through university recommendation, said the statement.

Earlier, in March this year, seven Pakistani students, who were awarded MEXT Research Scholarship 2017 through the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan joined their respective universities in Japan.

The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan annually selects Pakistani students for Japanese MEXT Research Scholarship Program for Masters and PhD studies at prestigious universities in Japan, the statement said.

Dr Yasar Ayaz, Head of Robotics Department at the National University of Science and Technology, and some other MEXT alumni’s were also invited at the orientation who shared their knowledge and experience of studying and living in Japan with the scholarship awardees.

Junya Matsuura, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan while speaking at the occasion congratulated the scholarship awardees and expressed his hope that they would utilise the knowledge and expertise that they would acquire in Japan for the future development of Pakistan, and that they would always become bridges of friendship between Pakistan and Japan.

Matsuura advised the scholarship awardees to prepare themselves mentally to adapt to a new environment after arriving in Japan as life in Japan will be quite different from that of Pakistan.

However, he also shared his hope that the hospitality and friendship of Japanese people will get them through any unexpected challenge.