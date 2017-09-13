Rawalpindi - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC-II) annual examination 2017 on Tuesday. The girls showed excellence performance while the boys also bagged two top positions in the division.

According to the results announced by Controller Examinations Abid Kharal, the passing percentage among girls was 58.17 per cent whereas 50.2 per cent boys’ could pass the HSSC-II examination. He told that the overall passing percentage remained 54.9 per cent.

He told Hamza Mahtab of Cadet College Hassanabdal (Attock) secured the first position in the board as well as in Rawalpindi district by scoring 1041 marks and won a gold medal, commendatory certificate, and laptop on behalf of the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Similarly, the second top position was clinched by Mushtaq Hussain of Government Postgraduate College, Chakwal by getting 1037 marks.

However, Bisma Sajid, a student of Punjab College for Women Satellite Town won 3rd position with 1034 marks in the board, the controller announced.

The ceremony titled ‘Results Declaration, Medals and Prize Awarding Ceremony for the HSSC (Annual) 2017’ was held at Government Postgraduate College for Women which was attended by the Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar as chief guest.

Chairman BISER Dr Muhammad Zareef, Secretary Rana Javed, Director Colleges, Media Manager Arslan Cheema, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate, Chairman Pakistan Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir,

PML-N District President Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Additional District Collector (General) Arif Raheem, educationists, parents, prize winning students and their teachers were also present on the occasion.

Abid Kharal, further announcing the results, informed that in Female Commerce Group, Sidra Jabeen from Punjab College for Women Satellite Town stood first with 962 marks whereas Bisma Khan of the same college was declared second after scoring 951 marks.

The third position was taken by Amina Tahir of Punjab College for Women, GT Road Gujar Khan who scored 944 marks.

In Commerce Male Group, Saqib Saeed of Punjab College of Information Technology, Satellite Town won the first position by scoring 942 marks and the second position went to Muhammad Hammad Hassan Baig, a student of MA Jinnah College for Commerce and Computer Sciences, Jhelum who got 912 marks. Muhammad Haris, a student of Punjab College Main GT Road, Gujar Khan remained third with 898 marks. In General Science Female Group, Nimra Riaz of STEPS College for Girls Satellite Town got the first position with 1024 marks and Areeba Nasir of Punjab College for Women Satellite Town bagged the second position by scoring 1018 marks. Safina Almas of Punjab College for Women Chakwal was declared third in the group for obtaining 1004 marks.

In General Science Male Group, Muhammad Feroz of

Punjab College of Science and Commerce Lilla Road, P.D Khan grabbed the first position with 968 marks while Usman Bin Khalid, a student of Military College Murree was declared second with 948 marks. The third position won by Aftab Akhtar of Punjab College of Information Technology Satellite Town by scoring 946 marks.

In Humanities Group, female students also ruled with Huma Uroosa of Government College for Women, Gujar Khan clinched the first position by scoring 963 marks. Ansa Bibi, a private student from Attock, grabbed the second position by obtaining 921 marks whereas Memoona Zafar student of Dukhtran-e-Islam College for Women, Rawalpindi remained on third with 919 marks.

Muhammad Asad Ali of Government Postgraduate College, Attock remained first in Humanities Male Group by obtaining 885 marks with the second position bagged by Taimoor Shah of Jinnah Institute o Information Satellite by Town getting 852 marks. Hamza Naeem, a student of Cadet College Chakwal won the third position with 847 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Female Group, Bisma Sajid student of Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town grabbed the first position by scoring 1034 marks while Mehmoona Batool and Asfa Rehman from the same college won second and third positions by obtaining 1026 and 1025 marks respectively. Punjab College of Information Technology, Satellite Town’s student Gohar Mehmood Bajwa, in Pre-Engineering Male Group, stood first with 1030 marks whereas Mirza Toheed Ahmed, a student of Kallar Kahar Science College for

Boys bagged the second position by obtaining 1029 marks and Muhammad Danish of Cambridge International Higher Secondary School for Boys Talagang remained on third with 1027 marks.

In Pre-Medical Female Group, Sanabil Javed, a student of Punjab College for Girls, Chakwal won the first position by securing 1032 marks and Hina Shahid of Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town bagged the second position by obtaining 1024 marks whereas Sidra Naz of Kallar Kahar Science College for Girls stood on third with 1022 marks.

In Pre-Medical Male Group, Cadet College Hassanabdal’s student Hanzla Mahtab clinched the first position by obtaining 1041 marks while Arslan Ahmad of Government Postgraduate College, Chakwal obtained the second position by scoring 1037 marks whereas Muhammad Anas Haroon Janjua student of Kallar Kahar Science College for Boys bagged the third position with 1033 marks.

According to the controller, a total of 66270 candidates appeared in the annual examination and only 35754 could get success and 29198 declared fail by the board. Of 66720, the strength of male was 27459 and number of female students was 38811. Only 13402 male students and 22352 female students passed the HSSC-II examination, he said. A total of 164 miscellaneous cases were registered and 1128 candidates were absent from the examination halls.

The chief guest Raja Ashfaq Sarwar along with Chairman RBISE Dr Muhammad Zareef and other guests awarded gold medals, commendatory certificates, and laptop to position holder students. Addressing the students, he felicitated the position holder students and their parents for getting great success. He said higher education is a key to success for any country and Punjab government is making all out efforts to provide quality education to masses. Earlier, Chairman presented the annual progress report of the board.