ISLAMABAD - The book “Meri Pehchaan Pakistan” was successfully launched during a ceremony held at the Parliament Lodges Islamabad on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by Tahir Iqbal Ch, Member National Assembly (MNA) and jointly organised by Pakistan Cultural Forum, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, an alliance of more than 35 Pakistani universities and National Youth Assembly.

The ceremony was attended by Mumtaz Tarar, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem Shah, MNA and Member National Assembly Standing Committee for Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zia Noor, Country Director Muslim Hands, Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator Inter-University Consortium/book ambassador National Book Foundation, Hanan Ali Abbasi President National Youth Assembly, literary personalities, academicians and other leading figures from other walks of life.

Syed Kashif Sajjad who is based in the United Kingdom (UK) shared important aspects of his book. He said that the main purpose of writing the book was to promote a positive image of Pakistan as a beautiful and peaceful country.