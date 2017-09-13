Islamabad - Islamabad police have started ‘Leadership Development Course’ for its cops to inculcate in them a greater awareness of emerging development and communication strategies in policing affairs.

Police officials including Assistant Sub-Inspector and other Inspector level officials will take part in the course in which senior policemen would deliver lectures.

A comprehensive syllabus has been prepared for the course, which will start under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad. A total of 354 policemen from Operation Divisions including Station House Officers, Additional Station House Officers, and Investigation Officers would participate in this course.

During the first day of the course, SP (Investigation) Muhammad Zeeshan will deliver a speech about the attributes of a good leader while SP (Rural) Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP (City) Muhammad Zubair Shaikh will conduct a session on ‘manager as a decision maker and law enforcement planner’ respectively. Likewise, SP (Special Branch) Arsla Saleem will hold a lecture on the rules of delegation for effective leaders while SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hyat Niazi will talk about self-awareness. Additional SP Hasam bin Iqbal will speak about the ethical dimensions of leadership on the second day of the course, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

During the last day, SSP (Security) Jameel Hashmi would deliver a lecture on community policing, SSP (Traffic) about stress management and DSP (Legal) Hassan Raza about effective communication. The course which has been devised for development of personal skills of the cops will end on October 4, 2017. IGP Islamabad has stressed that the purpose of these courses is to ensure effective policing by creating awareness about modules of management, development, and communication. He said that police officers of other countries take part in such courses to keep themselves up-to-date with the emerging changes. The IGP urged all participants to take a keen interest in learning the new skills.