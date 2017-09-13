Rawalpindi - A gang of four robbers stormed into a money exchange shop located in Sadiqabad Chowk in broad daylight and looted Rs3.5 million at gunpoint, sources said on Tuesday. Police registered a case and started making efforts to nab the fleeing robbers, sources added.

According to sources, four robbers came outside Rajgan Money Exchange at 9:15 am in Sadiqabad Chowk. One of the robbers overwhelmed the security guard and snatched his gun while three other robbers stormed into the shop and made the entire staff hostage at gunpoint. Later, they looted Pakistani and foreign currency worth Rs3.5 million and escaped from the scene on foot while brandishing the weapons.

Sources added that police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence. SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, when contacted, confirmed that four robbers looted Rs3.5 million from a money exchange shop.

He said a case has been registered against unknown robbers while police have also obtained CCTV footage to identify them. He said police would arrest them soon.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police have arrested a gang of three robbers and recovered weapons, bullets, stolen cash and other valuables from their possession.

The three robbers have been identified as Sadam alias Baniya Pathan, Ahtesham and Salim. A case has been registered against the accused.

A police officer, when contacted, confirmed that a police party was patrolling near Galiyana Morr when they spotted three suspects traveling on a motorcycle. The cops nabbed them and recovered two pistols of 30-bore from their possession.

The robbers have later mugged gold ornaments, Rs 1, 80,000 cash, driving license, ATM card and other valuables and fled. He said that further investigation was underway in the case.