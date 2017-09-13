Islamabad - The process of degrees verification of teaching staff, in the educational institutes of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), has been hampered due to the tussle between teaching staff and administration of education directorate, an official said on Tuesday.

Teachers have expressed concerns over the process adopted by the FDE for verification of academic documents while the directorate has given a reminder to the employees to submit their verified documents.

Both sides are not opposing the verification of documents, but the verification fee of documents has become a bone of contention between the administration and teaching staff.

Earlier, the teaching and non-teaching staffs in 422 educational institutions under FDE were directed to verify their degrees from relevant boards and Higher Education Commission (HEC). The number of staffs is around 10,000 and the process of verification was started in the month of April.

A teacher of Model College seeking anonymity told The Nation that the FDE adopted an erroneous procedure for verification of the documents.

He said the principals and Area Education Officers (AEOs) are pressurizing the teachers for early attestation and it is difficult for them to run for attestation.

“Not all the teachers obtained degrees from Islamabad and Rawalpindi Boards and they were compelled to go to other cities for the verification,” he said. He also said that FDE should have sent the documents for the verification to relevant boards following the footprints of other government departments.

Talking to The Nation, President Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA), Malik Ameer Khan said that teaching and non-teaching staff is facing difficulties in the verification process. He said the verification initiative is not being opposed but the procedure has made the employees uncomfortable.

“Each document costs Rs800 for verification which is expensive and also takes a lot of time,” he said.

He added that FDE should have given the responsibility of verification to AEOs.

Meanwhile, Director General FDE Hasnat Qureshi talking to The Nation said that the process of degrees verification was started following the directions of National Assembly (NA) when the issue was raised on the floor of the house.

He said sufficient time was given for the verification and the process was started in the month of April and now in September, a reminder has been given again.

He said that it is a responsibility of the individual to verify his documents.

“FDE does not have the budget for the verification of more than 9000 employees,” he said.

He also stated that AEOs and principals have been assigned the duty for early implementation of the order.

“Sufficient time was given for the verification and the ministry has to submit the report in NA,” he said. He also added that a large number of employees have also submitted their documents after verification and only a few are pending.