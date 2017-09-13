RAWALPINDI - Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan (TJP) Abdullah Gul said that United Nations (UN) has confirmed that genocide of Rohingya Muslims is taking place in Myanmar.

He said that remedial actions must be taken by the UN, OIC, and Islamic Military Alliance to stop Burmese security forces from butchering the innocent Muslims

Abdullah Gull expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists here on Tuesday.

He said the Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi must be apprehended along with other accomplices and tried for war crimes as was done in Bosnia in the International Court of Justice. He added that a complete regime change must also take place. He said peacekeeping forces of UN, OIC or IMA must be sent to Myanmar for relief and establishing independent safe areas for Rohingya Muslims.

“If the UN decisions start taking time, the OIC and IMA must unilaterally dispatch forces to Myanmar from Muslim countries to prevent further barbaric acts, human rights violation and war crimes perpetuated by the present Myanmar government and Rakhine Militia in the affected areas of Myanmar,” said the Chairman TJP.