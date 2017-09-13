ISLAMABAD - At least two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in two different road accidents in the city. According to media reports, a motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Nasir was on his way when another motorcyclist Muhammad Shahbaz hit him in front of Lake View Park within the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station.

As a result, Nasir died on the spot. Meanwhile, a man Mubasshar Mumtaz along with his wife and daughter was on his way while riding a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle driven by Abdul Moeed hit them.

As a result, Mumtaz died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained serious injuries. Police registered separate cases and started the investigation.