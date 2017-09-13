ISLAMABAD - At least two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in two different road accidents in the city. According to media reports, a motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Nasir was on his way when another motorcyclist Muhammad Shahbaz hit him in front of Lake View Park within the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station.
As a result, Nasir died on the spot. Meanwhile, a man Mubasshar Mumtaz along with his wife and daughter was on his way while riding a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle driven by Abdul Moeed hit them.
As a result, Mumtaz died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained serious injuries. Police registered separate cases and started the investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Sep-2017 here.