Rawalpindi - The convocation of Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) was held at the auditorium on Thursday.

Maj Gen (Retd) Khadim Hussain, Rector FUI, was the chief guest while Brig (Retd) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Malik, Director FU Rawalpindi Campus were also present on the occasion.

As many as 188 graduates were awarded degrees by the Rector FUI. The chief guest also awarded five gold medals, five silver medals, 20 distinction certificates and 34 merit certificates among the students of Business and Technology.

The chief guest, in his address, said that in a short span of time, the Foundation University has succeeded in creating an environment conducive to broad based education by providing enabling environment to its students to understand the complexities of the 21st century. Besides, the University has embarked upon a strategic plan to not only consolidate its existing programs of study in the domains of engineering, management, medicine and social sciences but embarked upon new fields of knowledge. He said, “I am quite confident that in the years to come, Foundation University will be one of the best institutions in the country and will provide a vibrant intellectual environment that will be satisfying and rewarding both for the faculty and the students.”

Maj Gen Khadim Hussain, HI(M) (Retd) said, “The convocation of today marks the transition from formal studies at the University Campus to the practical life and society at large. The graduates will now have an opportunity to use their knowledge and expertise in the service of their country and humanity. This new phase while imposing new challenges, also offers great opportunities to contribute towards making Pakistan a vibrant and respectable country amongst the comity of nations.”

While congratulating the graduating students, the chief guest hoped that the FUI graduates would strive to make Pakistan a prosperous and vibrant nation through their persistent hard work and perseverance. “I wish you abiding success and good luck in your future pursuit for excellence,” he said. Earlier, Director FURC presented campus annual report in which he highlighted the progress and academic excellence FURC has achieved in the past year.