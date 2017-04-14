PR Islamabad - The Beaconhouse School System, Northern Region recently held its High Achievers Ceremony at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

This annual event is held to celebrate and honour the students of Beaconhouse who achieve positions, distinctions and exceptional grades in O & A Level and Matriculation examinations, which included 38 distinctions, including one top in the world and six in Pakistan distinctions.

There were a total of 16,461 A grades in O and A Level and a combined total of 2,765 high achievers in O and A Levels and Matriculation.

Furthermore, through the Beaconhouse Access Centre, a dedicated in-house and Pakistan’s largest Career Advisory and University Programme, Beaconhouse has achieved 8,874 cumulative placements and Rs 6.5 billion in scholarships for their students over the past three years and national & international universities worldwide.

The chief guest for the event was Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning & Development. Kasim Kasuri, Chief Executive, Beaconhouse Group was the guest of honour, along with Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director, Beaconhouse School System and Amina Wattoo Kasuri – Project Director, Concordia Colleges.

Other distinguished guests were Jononove Sher Ali - Ambassador of Tajikistan, Ivan Jorge Ivanissevich - Ambassador of Argentina, Ali Raza – Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Education, RamzanAchakzai- Secretary IBCC and Uzma Yusuf, Country Director CIE.

The Executive Director, Beaconhouse, Nassir Kasuri felicitated the students on their outstanding achievements and congratulated them on making the school system, as well as the nation proud of their achievements.

The Chief Executive, Kasim Kasuri congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on their success and reiterated his faith in the youth of Pakistan and the talent it possesses to achieve greatness and fulfil their dreams.

Ahsan Iqbal the felicitated the students and encouraged them to be life-long learners, as only then can one become a high achiever in life. He encouraged them to pursue their dreams and to always have faith in themselves and Pakistan.