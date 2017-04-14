Islamabad - A delegation of Belarus visited the ongoing Lok Mela and lauded the architectural work displaying diversity of the culture.

A delegation headed by Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus visited Lok Virsa Heritage Museum here at Shakarparian, an official said.

The cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan through three-dimensional creative manner amused the delegation.

The visitors took keen interest in the Hall of Ballads & Romances showcasing love stories from four provinces of Pakistan including ‘Heer Ranjha’, ‘Dhola Maru’, ‘Adam Khan Dhurkhaney’& ‘Hani Shah Marid’, hall of music projecting contribution of Muslims towards promotion of musical heritage, displays on truck art, Swat valley and Kehwa Khana from Peshawar.

Vladimir also appreciated the work done at the Hall of

Architectural Crafts preserving different architectural crafts patronised by the Mughal emperors during their period such as fresco, brick imitation, blue tiles, Pietra Dura work, mirror work and others.

In his comments in the visitor book, he commended the efforts of Lok Virsa in documenting and presenting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia Saeed said that Sindh is a land of Sufi and saints. Sindhi artists are popular across the world and Sindhi culture has its roots in the Indus Valley Civilization.

Parliamentarian Sassi Palijo, Secretary Culture Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Khalid Chachar Director General Culture Sindh and a large number of people attended the event from different walks of life.

Folk singers and artists including Taj Mastani, Dilbar Jalal, Jansar Ali, Samoo, Shaukat Ali, Rajab Ali, MaeeDhaee, Akbar Khameso Khan, SattarJogi, Ali Muhammad Roongho and Zulfikar Ali performed in the musical show.

The artists got big applause from the audience at jam-packed Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa.

For the first time Lok Virsa initiated free shuttle coach service to bring visitors from various points to Lok Virsa.