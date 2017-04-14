Islamabad - Around five million life-saving obstetric injections were recalled and then resent in the market in violation of the drug laws, an official said on Thursday.

According to International Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act, recall of the medicine is made when the medicine is found to be either defective or potentially harmful.

Once the batch of medicine is recalled from the market, it is against the rules to resend the same batch again to be sold for consumer, an official told The Nation.

Three medicines including Methergin, Syntocinon and Voltral were recalled and then resent in the market by the manufacturer with the nod of Drug Regularity Authority Pakistan (DRAP), the official added.

Methergin and Syntocinon are the essential obstetric medicines, administered in the form of injections during delivery while Voltral, a pain killer is also used for the purpose to reduce post-operation pain. The injections are manufactured in glass ampoules for their administration in emergency cases.

According to information available with The Nation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals recalled the above mentioned medicines upon receiving complaints regarding damaged injections.

Novartis had outsourced the manufacturing of these medicines to the third party which was a local pharmaceutical industry.

“Novartis is investigating the root causes of such complaints and has decided to initiate these actions with immediate effect, While Novartis continues its investigation, a precautionary recall of above product (Methergin 0.2 mg/ml) is being initiated for all batches within shelf life at the level of hospitals, authorized distributors, wholesalers, retail pharmacies and doctors/healthcare professionals,” said a letter written to chemists.

Though letter does not mention the names of other two medicines but they were also recalled.

However, DRAP asked the pharmaceutical company to continue the supply of drugs which were voluntarily recalled by the Novartis.

As per information available with The Nation, a high-up of Novartis in communication with DRAP official said that the voluntary recall was initiated after a number of quality issues were observed in some batches of one of the three products identified.

“As two of the three products in scope are part of the ‘Essential Drug List’ in Pakistan and on the directions of the DRAP, Novartis agreed to undertake ‘re-checking’ of the existing stocks and has begun to release one of the two essential products to selected hospitals and clinics primarily to ensure availability and use under strict precautions by healthcare professionals,” replied Novartis high official.

Talking to The Nation, Federal Drug Inspector (FDI) Obaid Ali said that the company did not properly advertise the recalling of the medicines and the process was silently conveyed to chemists.

“Five-year stock of the medicines was recalled and then some batches were re-marketed,” he alleged.

He said that the medicine was though prepared by third party but it was the responsibility of the company not to resend the product in the market once it was recalled.

He also stated that the storage temperature for the recalled medicines was also not maintained while manufacturing these drugs.

“As per international standards, these ampoules are stored in 2 to 8 degree temperature while local manufacturer has kept it in 25 degree Celsius,” he claimed.

Millions of human lives were put on risk during this practice, said official.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive (CE) Novartis Shahab Rizvi talking to The Nation denied the allegations said that the situation was projected ‘wrongly’ by some sections.

He said local company was not following the standards of Novartis and the company decided to stop the production from it and conveyed the decision to DRAP.

He said Novartis shares 95 per cent of market in manufacturing of these medicines.

He said that company destroyed all damaged ampoules identified by the company while the stock at warehouses was resent in the market after it was rechecked by government and company.

“Company offered government to import the drug, but government didn’t allow but later court allowed import of the medicine,” he said.

He said only 3 to 4 months stock was ‘voluntary recalled’ by the company while the drug was maintained less than 25 degree Celsius following ‘terminal sterilization procedure.

He also said that around 3 million ampoules were recalled from market.

The company is still importing both life saving products from Switzerland and other countries.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DRAP Dr Aslam Afghani talking to The Nation said that DRAP asked the company to resend the sterilized drug after its rechecking to avoid medical emergency in the country.

He said that company audit had indentified glass particles in Methergin, while Syntocinon was recalled on precautionary measures only.

He said that Quality Control & Registration Board of DRAP held a combined meeting and decided to recheck the Syntocinon stock with ‘Optical Checking Machine’.

“The stock withdrawn from the market was not sent again, only available in the warehouses was resent to avoid medical emergency after double checking,” he said.

He also said that no death was reported due to remarketing of the drug while only medical emergency was reverted.

He also claimed that government directed the company to import the medicine from other countries, as it was its primary responsibility to provide alternative.

“Some sections that are under inquiry are projecting such stories,” he said.