Islamabad - With summer approaching fast, bacterial conjunctivitis eye allergies and infections cases have risen sharply among citizens across the country due to air pollution. Eye specialists Dr Muhammad Hannan Jamil talking to private news channel said dusty environment is also responsible for the growing number of eye infection. The reasons attributed to eye ailments are environmental pollution caused by dust, lack of garbage collections, and smoke emitting from burning garbage in almost every area, he mentioned. “Once the infection is developed, it is important to take antibiotics drops. Maintaining hygiene is very important to avoid this infection,” Dr said.

Dr Hannan said conjunctivitis infections are contagious therefore precautions should be taken. The spread of injection could be discouraged by not sharing personal belongings including towels.

Ophthalmologist said that problems like dryness in the eye, itching, discharge and redness and its prevention is fairly simple invest in a good pair of sunglasses that filters out ultra-violet rays.

He said tear substitutes are a good way to keep eyes healthy. Lubricating eye drops are available over the counter, but it is always safer to consult an ophthalmologist before using these drops.

He advised the eye patients to regularly consult with ophthalmology for avoiding further complications during the summer season.