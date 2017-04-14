Islamabad - The federal and provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday sought some time for submission of their written reply in a petition challenging the appointment of Salahuddin Mehsood as new Inspector General (IG) of the province.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing in the petition and deferred the hearing till May 2 after both the federal and provincial governments sought time to submit their replies.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah Additional Inspector General (AIG) of KP Police who is petitioner in this matter has adopted before the court that the newly notified IG KP Salahuddin was promoted through a Central Selection Board (CSB) of 2016, whose proceedings were declared as null and void by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Shah added that he is a Grade 21 officer of the police and remained acting IG after retirement of former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani.

During the proceedings, the petitioner was represented in the court by Barrister Masroor Shah, IG Salahuddin by Sher Afzal Khan Advocate and an Additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi represented federal government.

Justice Aamer inquired from the respondents that whether the post of IG is given on the basis of seniority? At which Sher Afzal informed the court that the appointment is made after consultation between the federal and provincial government. If federal and provincial government were not on the same page then there is a situation like this in Sindh.

Then, federal and provincial governments sought some time to submit reply at which the counsel for the petitioner raised objection saying that both the governments are using delaying tactics.

However, the bench granted time to the respondents to submit reply and adjourned the hearing.

In the petition, the petitioner stated that he is one of the most decorated senior officer in BPS-21 of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) with an unblemished career.

Syed Akthar added that he led the police during Swat operation against terrorism as DIG Swat and was attacked by a suicide bomber while posted as DIG Mardan in which several of his gunmen embraced martyrdom. In recognition of his gallantry, the petitioner has been duly bestowed upon the highest award in the country for Police service namely The Qauid-i-Azam Police Medal (QPM). Besides, the petitioner has also been decorated with the Pakistan Police Medal (PPM) in recognition of his meritorious services in the Police.Syed Akhter Ali Shah, Additional IG (Headquarters) KP Police who temporarily held the post of acting IG of the province after retirement of Nasir Khan Durrani has moved the petition through his counsel Barrister Masroor Shah and cited Federation through Secretary Establishment Division, deputy secretary of Establishment Division, IG KP Salahuddin Mehsoon and government of KP through its chief secretary as respondents.