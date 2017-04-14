Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has directed the City Police Officer (CPO) to constitute special teams for launching drive against proclaimed offenders (Pos).

RPO also expressed deep concerns over police failure in nabbing proclaimed offenders. RPO also asked police to provide foolproof security to census teams in the region besides accelerating search operations under National Action Plan.

He issued these directions during a high level crime meeting held in his office on Thursday. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP/RIB Sikandar Hayyat, District Police Officers of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal Zahid Nawaz Marwat, Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani and Haroon Joya attended the meeting. RPO Wisal Fakher ordered police to arrest the gangsters and criminals involved in murder, attempted murder, robberies, kidnapping and dacoities to reduce the crime rate in the region.

He said the car-lifting gangs should be busted and the dacoites committed in Taxila should also be traced. He said the security of all the churches should also be enhanced on occasion of Easter and Good Friday to guard the minorities. Special pickets should also be established in all the entry and exits points of the region with checking of all vehicles and persons carefully, he said.

Meanwhile, the police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies carried out search operation in Kalyal and Dhoke Paharian (in limits of PS Saddar Bairooni) and in areas of PS RA Bazaar and held three people for keeping illegal weapons.

The LEAs checked a total of 358 houses and grilled some 940 people besides collecting their data. LEAs also recovered two pistols of 30-bore with 8 bullets and 2 magazines and 4 rifles of 12-bore with 200 cartridges from possession of Muhammad Yaqoob, Aazat Hussain and Ali Raza. Cases were registered against the three accused under Amended Ordinance PAO 13-2(A)/2015.

Meanwhile, police following the instructions of SP Potohar Division Behram Khan launched a crackdown against drug mafia and gamblers.

Police recovered 12kg narcotics and arrested 21 gamblers besides recovering mobile phones, cash Rs 180,000 and other valuables that were put on stake by the gamblers. SP Behram Khan ordered all the SHOs of his division to patrol during night in streets and on roads and apprehend the drug peddlers.