Islamabad - The Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) unit of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the trader associations of the city to help it enforce CDA’s life safety regulations so as to safeguard lives and property of the community.

The objective of the move is to ensure that the trader community takes proper measures at their premises so that they do not face any threat to life and property in case of a disaster.

Separately addressed to traders associations of Aabpara, Melody, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Karachi Company, MArkaz G-8, Peshawar Morr, G-10 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, I-9 Markaz, I-10 Markaz and Sabzi Mandi, a letter written by the Unit’s high-ups said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has accelerated the process for enforcement of CDA’s Life Safety Standards 2010, across the city to make lives and properties of inhabitants safe and secure during any natural or manmade disaster, precisely with regard to the fire-related emergency.

The heads of the associations have been requested to cooperate with the safety teams and also indicate any hazard flourishing within their jurisdictions to immediately remove the same. The violators be proceeded under penal clauses of the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations, 2010, the letter suggested.

The letter has also directed them to approach the unit for required inspection of occupancies, malls, buildings, shopping plazas by the teams.