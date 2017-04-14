Islamabad - The Sabzi Mandi police on Thursday found the dead body of an unknown young man that was wrapped in a jute sack, said the police.

The body was stuffed in a sack and thrown near Sipin Baba Darbar at double road in Sector I-11/2 in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. A noose was thrown around the neck of the deceased and pulled tight which apparently caused his death.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Sajid Kiani has directed all the police officials to launch effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders as well as other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and ensure their arrest. He made these directions while presiding over a meeting at Safe City Centre, which reviewed the efforts to combat crime, a police spokesman said. The SSP directed the police officials to take effective steps to control crime and launch an aggressive campaign to arrest absconders. He asked to brief the policemen deputed at halting points and review their progress on daily basis. He said that performance of police officials would be reviewed in this regard and those involved in sluggish policing would have to face disciplinary action.