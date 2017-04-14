Islamabad - A four-day Youth Carnival at Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad commenced here on Wednesday.

The four-day event is one of the largest events nationwide, featuring 109 different events with the participation of about 40 universities from all over Pakistan, said the officials.

The theme of the mega event is ’Celebrating 70 Years of Pakistan’. The carnival encompasses diverse blend of events providing means of interest to a wide variety of aptitudes. The students are called upon to display their oratory, planning, technical, artistic and cognitive skills while participating in various competitions. Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters graced the occasion as chief guest.

While addressing on the occasion, he said that the co-curricular activities in educational institutions are very important. These activities help students to develop an understanding of human nature, how to lead and be lead, the dynamics of working in a team, motivating people and getting the maximum output from them.

He also emphasized on the importance of role models, how the virtues of fairness, politeness, integrity and honesty helps in achieving the high standards in professional life. Head of Department of Student Affairs IST, Dr Najam Abbas also emphasized on the importance of co-curricular activities in building student personality and shaping up into responsible citizens.

Day-1 covered Urdu declamations, Glactica, consulting engineering, create for society, script writing, on-spot photography, on-spot fast film, mannequin challenge, bilingual journalism, bilingual essay writing, e-gaming, app mania, t-shirt designing, painting, calligraphy, reinventing the machines, bridge structure design, feel the heat, project/research exhibition, dance, fashion walk, mime, logic master, tennis, table tennis, basketball, futsal and cricket. Day-2 will be featuring English declamations, parliamentary and presidential debates, presentations on colonizing space, smart innovation challenge, dubsmash challenge, photostory challenge, start your business with CPEC, bilingual story writing, matlab contest and aero-modelling.

, bottle flip, sketching, wind mill challenge, space park design, start your business without investment, cryptography, counter strike 1.6, e-poster designing, roof model, water tunnel, visage canvas, rubber band powered boat, air crash inquiries, crime scene investigations, shooting the night sky, singing, drama and circuit debugging.