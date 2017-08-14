ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a special ceremony here at its main campus on Monday to mark the Pakistan Independence Day.

The event will include hoisting of national flag, presentation of national songs and delivering speeches.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui in his message on the occasion said that the university stood by the nation motivating the youth to devote their energies for building a strong and prosperous Pakistan as was envisaged by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.