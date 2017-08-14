ISLAMABAD - The Azaadi Train will complete its journey by reaching its destination, Karachi, on August 25.

According to a TV channel, the train had already embarked on its journey towards different cities of the country symbolising the national culture.

The train will travel through Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sukkhur and Hyderabad. All provinces of Pakistan are given representation in the Azaadi Train.

The coach highlights the sacrifices and symbolises self-sufficiency in defence as well as successful restoration of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP). The brutality of Indian army in Indian occupied Kashmir is also depicted through images.