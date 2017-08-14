Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is likely to announce its verdict during the current week on a petition seeking cancellation of registration of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the Election Commission of Pakistan and barring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from chairing party meetings.

IHC judge Aamer Farooq had reserved the verdict after hearing preliminary arguments over the maintainability of the petition.

Raees Abdul Wahid advocate had moved the petition citing the secretary establishment division, the secretary cabinet, the Chief Election Commissioner and former PM Sharif as respondents.

the petitioner had stated that Supreme Court on July 28 announced its verdict in the Panama Papers case, disqualifying Sharif from holding the office and barring him as a member of the Parliament.

The petitioner had argued that Sharif was also ineligible to head any political party, convene and preside over its meetings. “Further, PML cannot use N as it denoteS Nawaz who has been disqualified,” said the petitioner.

He had contended that after pronouncement of the judgment, Sharif in violation of the verdict presided over a party meeting as president of his party and recommended the name of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the new prime minister. Under the disqualification, Sharif could not take part in political activities.

The petitioner said that whatever he was doing, was illegal and unlawful.

He had argued that with July 28 judgment, the name of PML-N should have been banned and its registration should have stood cancelled.

The petitioner had prayed to the court to issue directives to the respondents to implement the judgment in the Panama Papers case. The petitioner had further requested that the name of PML-N may be cancelled and Sharif may be barred from presiding over meetings of the party and taking part in political activities.