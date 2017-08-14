ISLAMABAD - Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club organised screening of the British National Theatre production of Ajoka’s acclaimed play “Dara” on Saturday evening.

The screening was based on the English adaptation of Shahid Nadeem’s play.

It was staged at the British National Theatre in 2015 amid critical and popular commendation.

The film screening was followed by a panel discussion on the significance of the National Theatre production and the conflict between Prince Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb.

The panelists included Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed, Anwar Akhtar of Samosa Media UK and production consultant for the Dara production and Ajoka’s director, playwright Shahid Nadeem. Shahid, who is the writer of the Ajoka Theatre plays is referring to his play `Dara’ and what its story and plot encompasses.

The play is about the power struggle between Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s two sons, the elder Dara Shikoh - a humble prince who is locked in a battle for the throne against his younger brother Aurangzeb - who would later emerge victorious.

But it is not just a play about a struggle for the seat of power or a family feud. As with all of Shahid’s plays, `Dara’ looks at much more than that.

This play, so deeply layered, looks at the religious ideologies that have clashed in the subcontinent over centuries, at the disputes between the Salafi and Sufi forms of Islam, and at the extremist mullah ideology that till today overshadows the other more peaceful interpretation of Islam.

The play then also compares how the course of history may have been altered if instead of the radical and rigid Aurangzeb, his liberal and moderate brother Dara Shikoh had ascended to the throne, as Shah Jahan had originally wished.

In the play, with Shahid’s sharp and witty script writing and its awe-inspiring musical performances of Amir Khusro’s poetry to choreographed dances, it seems to be a downright winner for Ajoka anytime.