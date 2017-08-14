Rawalpindi - Chief Traffic Officer Yousaf Ali Shahid said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas on the Independence Day.

Special teams deployed to check motorcyclists indulging in one wheeling and strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

He urged parents to keep vigilant eye and play their due role to stop the dangerous activity.

A control room has been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation while a helpline (1915, 051-9272616, 051-9269200 for Murree has also been set up.