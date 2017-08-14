Islamabad - Due to rapid increase in population, a major challenge being posed to the municipal authorities is to keep the public toilets clean.

Approximately 100,000 people visit Islamabad everyday in search of jobs, application for visas, touring the city, shopping and other purposes, but the Capital Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Islamabad have failed to ensure that public toilets are in a usable condition.

There should be construction of new public toilets in key areas of Islamabad like, Kohsar Market, Blue Area, Supermarket, Jinnah Super, Rose Jasmine Garden, Japanese Park, Zoo, Trail 3 and Trail Five along with important government offices and buildings. But the authorities have failed in this regard.

According to sources, there are around 84 public lavatories located in various sectors and public places but among them, 72 are functioning and 12 are dysfunctional. Authorities concerned are paying no heed towards cleanliness of these toilets which is becoming a cause of problems such as water leakage, repugnant smell and plumbing issues.

An official of CDA said that around 84 toilets had been constructed in various places of Islamabad and given on contract to private contractors who have the responsibility of maintenance of these toilets. He added that majority of dysfunctional toilets are located in G-8, I-9, I-10 sectors and small markets of Islamabad.