Islamabad - There are plenty of reasons to put our cell phones down and now researchers have said that smart phones are ruining our posture. And bad posture doesn’t mean a stiff neck.

It can hurt us in insidious psychological ways. Technology is transforming how we hold ourselves, contorting our bodies into what New Zealand physiotherapist Steve August calls the iHunch or as some call it the text neck or iPosture.

The average head weighs about 10 to 12 pounds. When we bend our necks forward 60 degrees to use our phones, the effective stress on our neck increases to 60 pounds -the weight of about five gallons of paint. When August started treating patients more than 30 years ago, he says he saw plenty of `dowagers’ humps, where the upper back had frozen into a forward curve, in grandmothers and great-grandmothers. Now he’s seeing the same stoop in teenagers. When we’re sad or depressed, we slouch. We also slouch when we feel scared or powerless. Studies have shown that people with clinical depression adopt a posture that eerily resembles the iHunch.

Posture doesn’t just reflect our emotional states; it can also cause them. In a study published earlier this year, Shwetha Nair and her colleagues assigned non-depressed participants to sit in an upright or slouched posture and then had them answer a mock job interview question, a well-established experimental stress inducer, followed by a series of questionnaires.

Compared with upright sitters, the slouchers reported lower self-esteem and mood, and greater fear. Posture affected even the contents of their interview answers: Linguistic analyses revealed that slouchers were much more negative in what they had to say.

The researchers concluded, “Sitting upright may be a simple behavioral strategy to help build resilience to stress.” Slouching can also affect our memory.