Islamabad - Speakers on Sunday urged the effective role of youth in peace building during a dialogue “Youth building Peace” organized in connection with International Youth Day 2017 by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) at Preston University Islamabad.

The panel included Zafarullah Khan Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Prof Dr Javed Ashraf Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, Nadeem Akber Director American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) Islamabad, Aoun Sahi analysts, Liaquat Shahwani civil society activist and Tahir Malik from National University of Modern Languages Islamabad.

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium Murtaza Noor in his introductory remarks stated that the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development committed to fostering peaceful and inclusive societies.

He also affirmed that “sustainable development cannot be realised without peace and security”.

Young people’s inclusion in the peace and security agenda and in society is vital to building and sustaining peace.

Executive Director PIPS Islamabad, Zafarullah Khan said that in Pakistan, youth constitute major chunk of population and Pakistan is considered as 5th largest youngest country in terms of youth population. Provision of basic services to youth including access to quality education & health care and employment could promote their role as active contributors to society.

He emphasised over promotion of civic education and culture of dialogue among Pakistani youth to inculcate the values of active citizenship, tolerance, co-existence and peace.

Vice Chancellor QAU Islamabad, Prof. Dr Javed Ashraf said that Pakistani youth is very talented. With provision of ample opportunities, guidance and proper environment, they could excel in every field of life. He stressed upon collaborative efforts by all the concerned stakeholders in this regard. Director AIPS Islamabad, Nadeem Akber was of the views that as compared to past, more opportunities in terms of scholarships and access to higher education are available to Pakistani youth. They should avail all these opportunities across the globe to equip themselves with modern knowledge and technology.

Analyst Aoun Sahi stated that exclusion of youth from political, economic and social spheres, could lead towards violence and conflict, therefore, identifying and addressing the social exclusion of young people would be precondition for sustaining peace and harmony in the society.

Civil society activist Liaquat Shahwani said that after historic 18th Constitutional Amendment in 2010, affairs and policies related to youth have become provincial subject.

Now the major responsibility lies with the provincial governments to undertake practical steps for welfare of youth.

Tahir Malik stressed upon promotion of social sciences, arts, humanities and book reading culture among youth at Pakistani educational institutions.

The speakers were unanimous of the view to involve youth actively in extra-curricular and sport activities through activation and strengthening of student councils/ societies’.

They were of the view that these avenues could serve as platform for training them as future leaders of the country.