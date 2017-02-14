Islamabad-The Minister for Higher Education Afghanistan, Fareeda Momand on Monday said that well established education relations between the two countries will help improving bilateral ties.

The Minister for Higher Education Afghanistan, Farida Momand, along with 11-member delegation visited Faisal mosque campus and discussed matters pertaining to boosting bilateral educational ties with the leadership of the university.

The delegation held a meeting with Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

The Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Abdul Tawab Balakarzai, Vice Chancellor (VC) Kabul Medical University, Shams ur Rehman Rehamani, VC Balkh University, Abdul Haq Haqiq, VC Qandhar University Hazrat Totakhail, while officials from HEC also accompanied the delegation.

“Afghan Higher Education Ministry wants to build a similar Islamic university at its Nangarhar province,” said Afghan Higher Education minister.

She also told that visit of the delegation to Pakistan was a fruitful step, as the delegation signed an MoU of 3000 scholarships with Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

Rector IIUI Masoom Yasinzai focused on higher education quality and linkages of universities for sharing experiences.

“IIUI will provide all possible cooperation to Afghan higher education ministry,” he said.

The rector also stated that a substantial number of students are inducted at IIUI who have proved their abilities while Pakistan has observed a mentionable improvement in higher education.

“HEC and Pakistani universities are focusing to reach 100 per cent PhD goal,” he said.

President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said on this occasion that Afghanistan is a country which has splendid history and its large number of students acquired education at IIUI and were hired on mentionable positions.

Meanwhile, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) with collaboration of HEC launched a 5-day teaching training workshop focusing techniques and strategies of teaching.

The workshop under the title ‘21st century Innovative Teaching Techniques & Strategies’ was organised by department of education.

Director General NUML, Brig Riaz Ahmed speaking on the occasion said that varsities are like think tanks for the respective countries and teachers play pivotal role in grooming a nation.

“In Pakistan a teacher must be well aware of the background of the students and teach them in a manner that students must feel satisfied after the class,” he said.

He said teacher should be a role model for the students, the way he speak, the way he dressed up and the way he behave as a whole strongly affect the students.

Teachers from different universities participating in this workshop and workshop will conclude on February 17, 2017.