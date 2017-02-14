Rawalpindi-Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police launched a massive crackdown against kite dealers in various parts of the city and arrested three men besides recovering kites and strings from their possession. Cases have also been registered against the kite dealers and further investigation was underway, police spokesperson informed The Nation on Monday.

According to him, a team of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Riaz, launched the crackdown against kite dealers in different parts of the city and nabbed three persons involved in selling kites and strings. Police have recovered 400 kites, 30 rollers, 8 strings and 5 bundle of paper that is used for making kites, he said.

Police have also registered cases against the detainees who were identified as Allah Ditta, Wijahat and Abid Ali. The spokesperson also informed that police have so far arrested 61 accused for selling and flying kites and last two days and have lodged 56 cases against them.

A total of 7346 kites and 108 twines have also been recovered, he said.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cannt Mehreen Faheem Abbasi conducted a raid at a private hotel located on the mall and found the management in violating the Punjab Marriage Act. She also filed a report with Police Station (PS) Cannt regarding the violation being made on part of management of private hotel.

Talking to media men, AC Cannt Mehreen Fahim Abbasi said the owners of hotel were found involved in violating one dish law and time limit of 10 pm for the ceremonies.

She said the raids were being carried out in various parts of Cannt to implement the Marriage Act.