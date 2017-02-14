Islamabad - A constable was injured when car-lifters opened fire at a chasing police party at IJP Road here Monday.

Constable Fahad was hit in the arm; however, his condition is stated to be out of danger. According to doctors, he will be discharged today (Tuesday). The exchange of fire took place between a team of Anti-Car-Lifting Cell (ACLC)), Special Investigation Unit at IJP Road and the fleeing car-lifters left two stolen cars on the scene.

According to the police sources, one vehicle was stolen from Lohi Bher and the other was stolen from New Town area of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, local police conducted search operation in the area of G-7 katchi abadi in the limits of Aabpara police station. Rangers, police personnel and representatives of intelligence agencies participated in the operation. During the operation, the team checked/searched 50 houses and 60 suspects were held. Two liquor bottles were also recovered during the operation. Arrested persons and recovered Items were handed over to Aabpara police for further legal action.