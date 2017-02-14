Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court on Monday barred the celebrations Valentine’s Day in public places and government offices across the country.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued these directions in a petition moved by Abdul Waheed and directed the government to ensure that no publicity and promotion of Valentine’s Day could be made through media.

Petitioner Waheed a resident of G-9 Sector of Islamabad moved the court through his counsels Majid Nadeem Bhatti and Shafqat Ullah Khan advocates and nominated federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Information, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) through its chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) through its chairman, and chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as respondents.

In his petition, he contended that the matter is related to the feelings, emotions, norms and values of Muslim community at large.

In his judgment, Justice Siddiqui directed the respondents including media regulators, “to ensure that nothing about the celebrations of ‘Valentine’s Day’ and its promotion is spread on electronic and print media. No event shall be held at official level and at any public place. Chairman PEMRA is directed to ensure that all the TV channels shall stop the promotion of Valentine’s Day, forthwith.”

The IHC bench also issued notices to the respondents and sought their reply and para-wise comments in 10 days in this matter.

The petitioner adopted in his petition that, “In the cover of spread of love, in fact, immorality, nudity and indecency is being promoted, which is against our rich traditions and values. If somebody wants to profess about this, he can do so in personal capacity and not like Eid festival.

He added that as per the Constitution of Pakistan, the government shall make all reasonable arrangements to promote Islamic values and culture throughout the country without discrimination.

Waheed continued that in the past, number of programs was telecasted on different media channels with regard to so called (Valentine’s Day) on February 14 every year.

He maintained that media channels were promoting the idea to celebrate this day. Special parties and events were organised at public and private places to celebrate this day.

Traders of Islamabad used to decorate their shops with balloons, cards and gift items clearly promoting the idea of Valentine’s Day.

Abdul Waheed said, “Celebrating this day is against Quran, Sunnah, Islamic injunctions and values and culture of our society.” Petitioner further adopted that celebrating such events particularly at public places is against the Islamic norms and values. It was responsibility of the respondents to prevent such activity not only on media but at public places as well.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to take all measures in preventing such activities to happen either through media or at public places.