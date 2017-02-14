Islamabad - Islamabad administration has prohibited manufacturing and selling of kites, kite-flying string, metallic wires and nylon cords within the revenue limits of district Islamabad.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Islamabad on Monday, the practice creates danger to human life and strategy of general public of district Islamabad.

“The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months. The practice has been banned under section 144Cr.PC,” says the order.

The annual kite-flying festival marks the start of spring in Pakistan and involves aerial firing.

The participants try to bring down each other’s kites using string coated in a sticky paste of ground-up glass or metal which can cause cuts even on human body. Every year, dozens of participants get injured in the festival which compelled the government to ban the game.