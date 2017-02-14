Rawalpindi - The Druggists, Chemists and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations on Monday observed complete strike in the city and closed all the medical stories to protest the amendments in Drug Act 1976 by Punjab government.

They also took out protest rallies on Murree Road and Mall Road triggering massive traffic jam creating problems for vehicular movement and pedestrians.

The traffic police, following the instructions of acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid also diverted traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the citizens.

The strike and protest rallies on part of Drug and Chemist Associations also created problems for patients in the hospitals as many operations were postponed due to non-availability of medicines.

According to details, the druggists and manufacturers associations poured on the roads at about 12pm and blocked Peshawar Road, Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Jehlum Road in protest against proposed amendments in Drugs Act 1976 by Punjab government.

The protestors who were carrying placards and banners also blocked Peshawar Road at Churr Chowk, Mall Road in front of Military Hospital, Jhelum Road near Swan Bus Terminal, and Benazir Bhutto Road near Liaqat Bagh. A bumper-to-bumper traffic jam could be witnessed on all the roads.

Worst hit roads were Peshawar and Benazir Bhutto Roads where traffic remained clogged for hours. The protestors started their primary rally from Amin Plaza, in front of Military Hospital on Mall Road. In the plaza, all shops are related to business of medical stores.

Another rally started from Committee Chowk where medical store works and owners from Bhabra Bazaar, Commercial Market, and Benazir Bhutto near a public hospital gathered before marching towards Liaquat Bagh.

The shutter down strike and closure of medical stores also created problems for patients and customers both in cantonment and city areas. Patients from three allied hospitals of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarter Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Combined Military Hospital, and the Military Hospital faced hardships in getting medicines.

“We will remain on roads until the government withdraws its decision of amending Drug Act 1976,” said Malik Arshad Awan, the chemists’ association president, while talking to media men. Zahid Baktawari, another representative, said the government was trying to snatch the loaf from the mouths of families of druggists but the druggists would not allow the government to do so. The traffic wardens were seen helpless in managing the flow of traffic on main arteries of the garrison city. Wajid Satti, a spokesperson to CTO, said traffic police performed their duties well during the protest rallies.

The drug and pharmaceutical manufacturers’ associations protested against proposed amendments in drug laws and introducing severer punishments for manufacturing and sale of spurious medicines in Punjab.