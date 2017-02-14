Islamabad-PTDC would produce documentaries and films of famous tourist resorts of Norfthern areas and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Abdul Ghafoor Monday said that the documentaries would be produced with an aim to promote tourism of beautiful parts of the country.

He said that PTDC is making efforts to promote the tourism industry across the world. He said that Pakistan can be the best destination for tourists from across the world.

He said that as law and order situation improve, number of foreign tourists also increased. He said that PTDC also planning to initiate new projects in collaboration with AJK govt, adding that recently he held a meeting with AJK officials for planning new projects.

He said soon PTDC establish motels in various resorts of AJK.

He said that PTDC would offer all possible facilities to tourists.