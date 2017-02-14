Islamabad-The Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday said that government has made the Holy Quran’s reciting compulsory from grade 1 to 5.

The minister was speaking on the competition held on ‘Qirat and Naat’ at Islamabad Model College for Girls f-6/2 (ICG).

He said that Quran reciting is compulsory from grade 1 to 5 while government has taken steps to teach the holy book with translation from grade 6 till intermediate.

“The implementation has been started in all government and private schools of the federal capital,” stated the minister.

Students from various colleges participated in the competition, while Hafiz Qari Ikhlaq Madni, Hafiz Qari Gulzar Ahmed Madni and Hafiz Qari Muhammad Azam presided over the competition.

Ayesha Musaddiq from IMCG, G-10/4 secured the first prize in Qirat, Sawaira Shahbaz from IMCG, F-7/4 stood second and third prize was awarded to Kulsoom Bibi from IMCG F-7/2.

In Naat Tayyaba Shakeel from IMCG, I-8/3stood first, Hira Hashmi from IMCG, F-7/4 second and third prize went to Iqra Riasat from IMCG, F-10/2 & Aneela Bibi IMCG (PG) F-7/4.

The Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also announced Umrah ticket for winner of completion and also promised for the renovation of college mosque.

Parallel to Qirat completion, flower arrangement competition also arranged in Fine Arts Lab.

In fresh flower arrangement category, first prize was given to Sadia Saeed, from FG Post Graduate College Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi.

The second prize went to Hamna Eman, IMCG, F-7/2, and third prize was awarded to Tahira Fatima, ICG, F-6/2.

In dry flower arrangement category the first prize was given to Hira Awan, from IMCG, F-7/4.

Second prize went to Talia Bashir from IMCG, I-8/4, while Shumaila Jabeen from FG Post Graduate College Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi secured third prize.

The minister at the end of the ceremony distributed certificates to the winning participants.