Islamabad-The law-enforcing agencies and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) on Friday conducted an anti-narcotics search operation.

The operation around the localities of Bheeka Syedan and Mera Abadi and in the universities and schools in these areas was conducted on the directions of the interior minister.

It was conducted under the supervision of ADCG Abdul Sattar Essani, SP Saddar Zeeshan Haider and AC Ali Asghar.

According to the police, 200 houses were searched by the law-enforcers in which 11 accused were arrested. They have been identified as Hussain Malik, Zarak Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Sharif Khan, Nisar Hussain, Haroon Qamar, Ibrar Hussain, Aashir, Nobel Masih, and Mohammad Sher.

A total of 46 bottles of liquor, 1,600 grams of hashish, and 230 grams of herion were seized.

Twenty seven suspects and six bikes were also taken in custody.