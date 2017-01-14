Islamabad-Special Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad on Friday accepted an application of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf seeking foolproof security arrangements for his appearance before the court in judges detention case.

ATC judge Sohail Ikram conducted hearing of the case and directed Interior secretary and Inspector General (IG) Islamabad to take measures to provide foolproof security to the former president while he would be appearing before the court.

During the hearing, former president’s counsel Akhtar Shah Advocate appeared before the court and submitted an application seeking court’s directions for foolproof security arrangements for his client.

Shah stated in the application that under the prevailing circumstances and due to security and medical reasons, it is neither safe nor advisable for Musharraf to appear in person in the court.

He added that his client is under constant watch by the doctors and had been advised not to travel until his health improves.

Musharraf’s counsel adopted before the court that there are also serious threats which have increased manifolds. He said that on March 3, 2014, there was terrorist attack in the district courts of Islamabad in which many valuable lives were lost.

He continued that also in August 2016, a serious terrorist attack occurred in Quetta in which eighty lawyers lost their lives or got seriously injured.

Therefore, he requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to provide foolproof security to Musharraf for his appearance in the court.

The ATC court accepted his application and directed the Interior secretary and IG Islamabad police to take measures in this regard and deferred the hearing till February 9.

The current legal proceedings were initiated against Musharraf for detaining over 60 judges, including the former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, after his 2007 proclamation of a state of emergency across the country.

The former military ruler is facing terrorism charges in the case, based on a first information report registered against him on August 11, 2009 by the Secretariat police for detaining over 60 judges, including former chief justice of Pakistan.

In June 2013, the court had indicted Musharraf in the judges detention case.

According to the charge sheet, the military ruler had imposed a state of emergency and detained the judges. Fifteen lawyers had already recorded their statements as witnesses against Musharraf.