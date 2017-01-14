Islamabad-Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Friday visited the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to express condolences on the death of five Emirati diplomats in a bomb attack in Kandahar this week.

Ambassador of the UAE in Afghanistan, Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, was also injured in the attack.

Aziz and Fatemi signed the condolence book placed in the embassy, said a foreign ministry statement.

While strongly condemning the terrorist attack, they noted that the government and people of Pakistan had been deeply saddened over the tragic incident.

“Sadly, diplomats of a friendly country have been targeted while they were on a humanitarian mission for the benefit of common people,” they wrote in a joint message.

While offering their condolences and prayers for the Maghfirah of the departed souls, they also prayed for the early recovery of Al Kaabi.

The message said, “Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates in this hour of grief.”

“The UAE has remained at the forefront of humanitarian assistance in the world. Pakistan considers an attack on those seeking to alleviate human suffering as an attack on humanity itself,” It added.

The condolence message said Pakistan condemns “this heinous atrocity in the strongest possible terms while reiterating its unwavering solidarity with the UAE in countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”