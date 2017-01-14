Rawalpindi-A 17-year-old boy was injured after a stray bullet allegedly fired in a marriage ceremony hit his left leg within the limits of Race Course police station, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The injured was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he was identified as Umair, they said.

However, police denied that the boy was injured with the bullet fired in the marriage ceremony.

According to sources, the incident took place late night when Umair was standing outside his house located at Street Number 9 near Kamra Service Station and a bullet hit his left leg. They said some people were resorting aerial firing in a marriage ceremony, being held at some distance from the house of the victim. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ where the doctors operated him and pulled out the bullet from his leg. The condition of the injured boy is stated to be out of danger, sources said.

Station House Officer Race Course Inspector Arif, however, when contacted, said no aerial firing took place in any marriage ceremony rather people set off firework in the marriage ceremony of Adeel in Jinnah Lane.

He said police raided the marriage ceremony and held five people along with fireworks.

A case has also been lodged against them, he said.

“Umair is not injured by bullet allegedly fired in marriage ceremony rather it was a stray bullet which hit into his left leg,” he said. He said Umair’s parents refused to launch any legal action against the incident.

Meanwhile, Race Course police rounded up a proclaimed offender declared by a court in a house robbery case. The proclaimed offender was identified as Ashir Raza Butt. According to sources, Race Course police nabbed a Butt and locked him up in the police station while his co-accused Muhammad Ahad was still at large.

They said Butt and Ahad stormed into house of Haji Ashraf and made off with Rs6,70,000 cash, two gold chains, seven rings of bronze, precious stones, three wrist watches, CNIC and other documents.

Police, on the application of the victim, lodged a case number 33/16 under sections 457/380 of Pakistan Penal Code but could not arrest the robbers. SHO Arif confirmed the arrest of the proclaimed offender and said he would be produced before court today (Saturday) for obtaining his physical remand.