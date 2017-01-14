Islamabad-In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started preparations for the smooth conduct of sixth population and housing census 2017.

The capital city has been divided into 14 units — two rural and 12 urban — and in the first phase, charge superintendent for each census code has been appointed, sources in the ICT administration told The Nation on Friday. Majority of the staff to be engaged in the census activity includes teachers from the federal directorate of education and their posting or transfer has been banned till the completion of what is being considered as a national task.

The officers participating in the census would be freed from their school duties during their training period and census activities. The charge superintendents include Omer Amin Khan (Tarlai Kalan) and Riaz Ali (Sihala). Those appointed for urban Islamabad include Imtiaz Khan, M Iqbal Awan, Murad Ali Khan, Mohsin Raza, Rana Wajid Ali, Nazir Ahmed Shahid, Fidaur Rehman, Muhammad Ishtiak, Zahoor Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Dr Ehsan Shah, Mansoor Ahmed Shah while Gulzar Ahmed has been placed as reserved staff. The activity is likely to start on March 15. Assistant Commissioner Pothohar ICT has been nominated as the focal person in the case. The country’s sixth population and housing census will be carried out in March-April that is after a delay of eight years. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of the delay in carrying out the much needed exercise and ordered that it be conducted in the mentioned months.

The decennial census has been overdue since 2008. The last census was conducted in 1998 after a delay of seven years.