Islamabad-Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2 on Friday held a prize distribution and investiture ceremony for the students council where position holder students were awarded with shields.

The ceremony was held in the auditorium of the college.

Principal Aaliya Durrani, vice principals Dr Firdous Zahra and Naheed Akhtar and Headmistress Emrana Shafique were present on the occasion.

Newly elected council members were handed over their responsibilities and pledges were made for the well being of the students and college.

The investiture ceremony was followed by a prize distribution ceremony for the session 2014-16. The students who secured positions in their board and university exams received their prizes and shields from the principal.

Sana Bibi, the newly elected president of the students council 2016-17, while addressing the students thanked them for showing their trust in her. She promised that she would fulfil all her duties honestly. She also praised the commendable performance of the previous council members and promised that she and her council members shall also work honestly.

The principal congratulated all the new office bearers and paid tribute to the mentors of the students.