Rawalpindi-An elderly man was crushed to death in a hit-and-run incident within the Airport Police jurisdiction on Saturday.

Mohammad Usman, a resident of Airport, lodged a complaint with the local police that his father Zafar Iqbal was going to mosque for offering prayers from Shaheen Airport Cargo area when he was crushed to death by a speedy car driven recklessly by an unidentified person at PAF Noor Khan turn area, leaving him dead. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.