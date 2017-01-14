Islamabad-Non-availability of a medico-legal specialist at Polyclinic has increased the problems of patients and injured persons as wrong certificates are being issued to people demanding legal requirement.

As per the information available with The Nation, the second biggest hospital of the federal capital is being run without a medico-legal specialist causing difficulties for people who required the certificate.

Currently, a female doctor has been given the charge of medico-legal officer does not hold the required DMJ diploma in relevant field.

However, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has the relevant specialist.

Source, informed The Nation that due to non-availability of a specialist medico-legal officer, number of complaints have raised as wrong injuries were being mentioned on certificates.

“Irrelevant sections are inserted on the injuries received by a person who resultantly have to face jail also for the mistake,” source said.

Female medico-legal officer also avoids taking male patients and prefer to send them to PIMS.

Recently, two cases of wrong medico-legal report preparation were reported in which one family took the case to court while the other had to face prison.

“Due to mistake or negligence some innocent people were sent to prison,” an official informed The Nation.

Meanwhile, hospital spokesperson Dr Imtiaz while talking to The Nation said that medico-legal officer holds sensitive responsibilities in which the officer cannot take any risk intentionally.

“Officer takes opinion from the relevant surgeon and then writes the report,” he said.

He admitted that the current medico-legal officer is not a specialist in the field and does not have the relevant diploma in the field.

“But, it is worth mentioning that very less people go for specialisation in this field in the country and the departments are headed by medico-legal officers,” he said.

According to him, PIMS has the specialist while medical education regulatory bodies must look into the matter to fill the vacancies in medico-legal field.

Replying about the reported incidents, Dr Imtiaz said that it is difficult to comment on the issue specifically as it has been taken to court now.

“However, the board held the meeting to discuss the issue,” he said.

Dr Imtiaz also said that no inquiry has been initiated in this regard because no written complaint has been filed.

“It is necessary to file a complaint to initiate an inquiry but complainant did not give any application to hospital administration,” Dr Imtiaz said.

He stated that in some cases people had received treatment and then came for medico-legal report.

“On healed wounds the medico-legal report could not be written on someone’s wish,” he said.

He said that intentionally no one can issue a wrong medical report.