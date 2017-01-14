Rawalpindi-A prize distribution ceremony of posters competition was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) jointly organized by Shirakat on Friday. RAC Resident Director Waqar Ahmed and Humera Butt from Shirakat distributed cash prizes among top 10 participants while others were awarded participation certificates. The cash prize winners were Hamna Zaheer, Najia Nabeel, Zahra Shams, Zoha Junaid, Sarah Khalid, Noor-e-Subha, Quarat ul Ain, Maryam Mushtaq, Waqas Ahmed and Asad Jadon.

The competition was held last week. Ahmed said that the message given through art proved long lasting and valuable.