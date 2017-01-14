Islamabad-Burgers have been for long a civic icon, younger’s draw and a cultural obsession for the foodies around the world. Often, burgers are baptised as per the taste and demand of the local habitat.

Nestled in a basement in Beverly Centre, F-6, Islamabad, Street Burger is a new eatery on the ever expanding food canvas.

It will be fair to say that Beverly Centre has now become a food Mecca for the Islamabad residents. With nine cafes and restaurants already in the vicinity under one roof, more are expected to open up in the near future. It is also rumoured that the famous eatery by the name of Kolachi at Do-Darya Karachi is opening up its branch at Beverly Centre roof top.

Street Burger offers a range of burgers. Beef lovers can relish on double stack burger, egg in a hole, Philly steak, mushroom Swiss burger, spicy and tangy Mexican or jalapeno burger whereas white meat eaters can choose between chicken cheese, southern style, jalapeno or Mexican burger at the eatery. “We pride ourselves for the quality of meat we use for the beef patty we put in the bun,” claims Ahsan Bhatti, one of the two owners of Street Burger with Street One Café already in his resume.

The burger which steals the show at the joint is the flagship Street Burger. It is a classic burger with a thick 140 grams beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese served in an ebony bun, a new colour and flavour introduced by Street Burger only, explains Ali Omer, the other partner. There cannot be two opinions on Street Burger. However, one needs to go for a combo deal which will cost Rs1,000 plus.

Mushroom Swiss burger too has carved a niche amongst the burger class of the city. Good quality meat, a slice of imported Swiss cheese, and sauté mushrooms can pass the burger of the sort with flying colours amongst the taste buds and so it did, at Street Burger. The joint has gone an extra mile by buttering the bun before putting the ingredients in it which makes it rich and more filling with a price tag of Rs795.

“All buns are baked in the kitchen and both beef and chicken meat patties are cooked on the imported griddle which helps to preserve the taste and aroma of the seasoning and sauces gone into the marination of the meat, Bhatti informs.

The salads are courtesy a la Hassan bin Ali, who is working in New York at a first-all vegetarian restaurant and himself a degree holder from International Culinary Centre New York, USA. He has helped his father in the salad section by introducing halloumi, beet, potato and quinoa salads. Beetroot salad was tossed to perfection. Mixture of thinly sliced apple, rocket leafs, crunchy cherry tomatoes, drizzle of feta cheese, balsamic dressing dripping through greens helped to oomph the flavour for the taste buds. However, it will be fair to say that the game changer in this bowl of salad was beetroot chucks who found their place not only to look pretty but also invigorated their existence. It is a must try.

Halloumi salad, carrying a price tag of Rs595 was worth its salt. Halimi cheese chunks four in number grilled to perfection, lavishly sprinkled pomegranate grains, honey vinaigrette dressing, crispy lettuce, cherry tomatoes and a mix of greens made this salad alone a wholesome meal.

A long list of desserts awaits customers with a sweet tooth at Street Burger. Five different flavours of éclairs, three different brownie shots, cookie cups, pies, meringues and mousse are all set to spoil your gastronomical order before your hand is raised for the bill at Street Burger. The Belgium chocolate, the Italian whipped cream, the Swiss white chocolate are a few ingredients that go into the dark chocolate mousse, lemon meringue pie or pistachio and caramel éclairs.

Lemon meringue pie comes with thick lemon custard arrested by a freshly baked pastry shell with a splash of crystal sugar on the crust. It was a killer on the very first bite, a work of a craftsmen rather than a confessionary chef. The brownie shots, caramel, hazelnut choc and crème brulee come in shape of mini rolls like small ramekins. Crème brulee though did not really break new ground for me, caramel and hazelnut shared the trophy in this platter. The desserts are priced in between Rs135 to Rs155 per piece, whereas toffee crisp cheese cake is for Rs275 a slice and chocolate hazelnut pie with Fererro Rocher is for Rs355.

The eatery offers shakes in the likes of strawberry, chocolate and vanilla but their claim to fame is pistachio shake, priced at Rs725. All shakes are made out of imported Italian cream and essence. However, the thickness of the shake makes it difficult to drink until the milk starts to loosen up and dilutes with the cream.

The flavours though speak volumes of the quality of ingredients that go into the blender but if lighten up a bit, they will steal the show.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.

ISLAMABAD: Delicacies offered by Street Burger.–Photos by freelance contributor