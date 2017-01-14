Islamabad-Fashion and Textile Department at The Millennium University College (TMUC) Islamabad held an exhibition featuring the work of the graduating class of 2016-17 at H-11/4, Islamabad campus, said a press release.

The exhibition took place at the culmination of the two-year Higher National Diploma programme in fashion and textile. It displayed projects of the creative and dynamic fashion students covering a vast array of products including prints, furniture, interior décor layouts and installations.

Asma Khan, founder of Satrang Gallery, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In addition, students’ parents and esteemed guests also participated.

Millennials drew their inspiration from diverse sources such as Pakistani culture, architecture, environment as well as everyday objects. The style of the exhibition was both contemporary and classic to suit a variety of palettes.

The event came to a close with Khan’s address whereof she congratulated the TMUC leadership, management and faculty for developing a fashion department at par with international standards.

She offered the fashion students her support and offered an opportunity to display their work at Satrang Gallery.

The TMUC Fashion Department firmly believes in and strives to nurture the students’ creative and academic acumen to better equip them with the abilities and skills required to take a lead in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving fashion sector.

Meanwhile, Roots International Schools celebrated Transportation Week with the theme “How World Works.”

The activity mainly focused on making students learn to do inquiry into the natural world and its laws, the interaction between the natural world (physical and biological) and human societies, how humans use their understanding of scientific and technological advances.

The IB Primary Years Programme at Roots International School focuses on the idea that students’ learning is based on experiences and prior knowledge. Therefore, structured inquiry is the most common method used in the classroom. Teachers structure learning experiences that ignite curiosity and have students search for knowledge and understanding. Students learn from local, national, and international examples and experiences.

Students brought all types of vehicles from their homes and they prepared presentations and made a small project to display.

They learned about different parts of vehicles and analysed their daily use in livelihoods. This provided them firsthand knowledge of transportation technology and its advantages.