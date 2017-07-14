Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered huge quantity of narcotics during raids against drug mafia besides arresting 11 smugglers, ANF HQs spokesperson informed on Thursday.

Out of 11, two were female drug peddlers, he said. He added ANF captured four vehicles that were being used for transportation of narcotics.

According to him, ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics weighing 365kg valuing Rs430 million in international market during 12 counternarcotics operations conducted across the country.

The seized drugs comprised 358kg hashish, 4.4kg heroin and 2.32kg amphetamine. The operations also resulted in arrest of 11 persons including two ladies involved in smuggling of narcotics and impounding of four vehicles.

ANF Quetta in pursuance of information intercepted a Bedford Truck near Syed Majeed Bridge, Saran Bazar, Pishin and seized 150kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of the truck. A person on board identified as Izzat Ullah resident of Quetta was apprehended during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Quetta while acting on a tip-off captured a Hyundai car near Jalogir Mor, Sira-wa-Shina, Quetta and recovered 100 Kg Hashish contained in its secret cavities. A person on board identified as Abdul Ahad resident of Quetta was also arrested on the spot. Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a suspected land cruiser at Killi Norak Suleman Khel, Qilla Abdullah. However, a person on board managed to flee from the scene taking advantage of the darkness. Search of the vehicle resulted in seizure of 101kg hashish which was concealed in its secret cavities.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a motorcyclist near Noor Hospital, Fateh Jang city, District Attock, recovering 2kg hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Muhammad Ajmal Haneef resident of Attock. As per reports, the accused was involved in supply of drugs at local level.

ANF Lahore arrested a Nigerian national namely Ifeanyi John Okwudire at Multan Airport on suspicion of ingested narcotics filled capsules. Later on, 1.8 Kg Hashish was recovered from the narcotics filled capsules. He was boarding for Lagos by Qatar Airlines Flight No QR 617. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested a foreign bound passenger identified as Muhammad Fiaz Ghuman resident of Gujranwala at Sialkot Airport, recovering 1.985kg heroin concealed in his trolley bag. He intended to take off for Doha by Qatar Airways Flight No QR-631. Yet in another operation, ANF arrested two lady drug carriers identified as Gul Naz resident of Sawabi and Nazia resident of Charsadda, recovering 2.4 Kg Hashish from their possession. They were arrested near main Stand, Sialkot city. Moreover, ANF Lahore arrested a local drug peddler namely Muhammad Ahsan resident of Sialkot, recovering 1.5 Kg Hashish from his possession. He was arrested near Ashraf Sweet, China Chowk, Wazirabad Road, Sialkot.

ANF Peshawar Airport Team apprehended Muhammad Shehzad resident of Hangu at Peshawar Airport while he was boarding for Sharjah by Shaheen Airlines Flight No. NL-792 and recovered 1.02 kg amphetamine concealed in his hand bag. Yet in another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested a foreign bound passenger named Bilal resident of Charsadda at Peshawar International Airport while he was boarding for Abu Dhabi by Shaheen Airlines Flight No. NL-756 and recovered 1.3kg amphetamine concealed in his hand bag. Moreover, ANF Peshawar recovered 1kg hashish from possession of a local drug peddler identified as Tajdar Khan, resident of Khyber Agency arresting him near Tareen Abad Stop, KKH Road, Haripur.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Netherland destined parcel containing marble pieces at an office of a courier service company based at Karachi and recovered 700 gram heroin from the parcel.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway, he said.