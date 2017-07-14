Islamabad - The Minister of State for Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday said that policemen sacrificed their lives for security and peace of the country and government acknowledges their services.

The minister said this on passing out parade of Punjab police personnel held at Sihala Academy. “Police personnel never hesitated in sacrificing their lives for the cause of the country,” said the minister.

He also said that Punjab government introduced a number of reforms to change police culture which is an appreciable step.

Establishing of front desks, IT based 8787 complaint cell at CPO office, preparation of computerized data and police management record system launching are some the steps, said the minister.

He also said that currently, new techniques are being introduced in the police system to bring modern reforms in the department.

“For this purpose number of programs has been started with international cooperation,” he said. The minister said that the fruit of these reforms will reach to public very soon.

He also directed police personnel to serve the public with mission and try to improve the impression of department in public.

“It is our responsibility to solve the problems of people on priority basis,” said the minister.

The minister also said that government will cooperate in construction of roads, provision of clean drinking water and installing of chairs in the stadium. Police personnel on this occasion took oath of eliminating terrorism, crime and anti state elements from the country. The minister also presented shields and certificates to the personnel with distinguished performance in the training.