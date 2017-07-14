Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalised 30 pending inquiries during the last six months after the high-ups pushed the inquiry committees to speedily conclude their reports.

A number of orders were also issued for the purpose to ensure speedy finalisation of the inquiries. CDA officials said that the administration is trying to bring order in the administrative proceedings in the authority. Amendment in CDA Employees Service Regulation-1992 was also done to ensure speedy and timely finalization of the inquiries.

The inquiries which have been disposed of relate to financial and administrative lapses, misuse of authority, embezzlement and negligence on part of the officials.

An inquiry of the year 2016 was against officers/officials including Tariq Javed, Assistant Director (Tech); Muhammad Ikram Bhatti, Patwari, Aljazir Khan, Gardawar and the officers and officials have been exonerated from charges.

Ghulam Murtaza Malik, Director BCS, Liaqat Satti, Building Inspector, Faisal Naeem, Deputy Director BCS, CDA have also been exonerated from charges in inquiry dated 07-3-2017 regarding construction of building on plot no 1, Sector F-6, markaz, Islamabad. Similarly, Liaqat Hayat Khan, EMO-II, CDA, Sajjad Ahmed, Dealing Assistant EM-I have been exonerated from charges. Noor Akhmat, Sr Assistant has been exonerated from charges in an inquiry regarding ‘not depositing the cheque of M/S Hashwani Hotels in CDA’s account in time’. Ayaz Khan, Deputy Director (E&M), CDA has been awarded minor penalty with holding of one increment for a period of one year on account of ‘Misconduct’.

Rana Tahir Hussain, Director Environment (Regional), Muhammad Altaf, Assistant Director Environment (Regional); Muhammad Naseer, Range Officer; Main Dabeer Ali Shah, Dy Director Enforcement, Mukhtir Hussain, Supervisor Enforcement have been exonerated in the inquiry regarding disciplinary proceeding on account of encroachment on CDA Land in Mouza Lakwal and its Adjoining area (China Cutting).

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting at CDA headquarters to review the progress of flood relief cell.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements and measures taken by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for the monsoon season. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the concerned formations of MCI.

The meeting was apprised that flood relief cell, established on the directions of Mayor Islamabad has been made fully functional and staff was deputed in shifts to tackle emergency situation. It was further briefed that Directorates including Maintenance, Environment, Planning, Enforcement, Municipal Administration, Health Services, Electrical and Mechanical, MPO and other formations are working in close coordination to address the complaints in systematic manner.